Elliot Page reveals Umbrella Academy character is transgender

Elliot Page has let fans of The Umbrella Academy know about a key development in the Netflix show's upcoming third season: His character will come out as transgender.

Page, who uses he and they pronouns, broke the news about his Umbrella Academy character on social media this week, posting a picture and inviting fans to "Meet Viktor Hargreeves" — a reference to the forthcoming story fans will see unfold when Season 3 drops this summer.

Netflix re-tweeted the news, writing a warm welcome to Viktor, saying "we're so happy you're here."

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd">https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd</a> —@netflix

The Umbrella Academy was adapted into a TV series from a comic book written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. It last debuted a new season in 2020.

The Halifax-born Page has been part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy since the show's first season.

The actor is also working on a memoir that is expected to be released next year.