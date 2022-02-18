Skip to Main Content
Elliot Page memoir, Pageboy, coming in 2023

Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Memoir to cover Page's career as an actor, difficulties in Hollywood and relationship with his body

Hillel Italie · The Associated Press ·
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page is working on a memoir. The Halifax-born performer stars in Umbrella Academy, a Netflix show filmed in Toronto. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters/Photo illustration/CBC)

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that Pageboy will be published next year.

"The memoir will delve into Page's relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be," according to Flatiron.

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as Juno and Inception. He currently stars in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

