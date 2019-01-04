Ellen DeGeneres still wants Kevin Hart to host the Oscars

Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, comic Kevin Hart says he'll reconsider his decision to step down as host of the Oscars.

Two days after he was named as host last month, Hart backed off when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced.

But DeGeneres, in a taped interview with Hart on The Ellen Show airing Friday, urged him to go back, saying he's apologized for his remarks and grown from the experience.

She told Hart she phoned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences because she wants him to host the 91st Oscars.

"I said, 'Kevin's on. I have no idea if he wants to come back and host but what are your thoughts?'" DeGeneres said. "And they were like, 'Oh my God, we want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood, or it was handled wrong, or maybe we said the wrong thing. But we want him to host. Whatever we can do. We would be thrilled, and he should host the Oscars.'"

I had an incredible and honest conversation with <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinHart4real</a> about hosting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oscars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oscars</a>. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow. —@TheEllenShow

Hart, who was there to promote his new movie, The Upside, said, "I'm evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have. I'm glad that I had it here, and I'm glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be. So let me assess, just to sit in this space and really think. And you and I will talk before anything else."

Hart told DeGeneres that he has apologized for his past words but that this was a tough incident for him because he felt it was a attack by "trolls" on his character and career.

"I'm on social media every day. I've got over 40,000 tweets. To go through 40,000 tweets to get back to 2008 — that's an attack. That's a malicious attack on my character," he said.

I stopped by theellenshow to do some promo for my new movie "The Upside" & ended up staying on for the entire hour. Trust me when I tell you that you won't want to miss tomorrows episode.… <a href="https://t.co/acZfDxvAVg">https://t.co/acZfDxvAVg</a> —@KevinHart4real

But DeGeneres said they will win if he doesn't host the Oscars.

"And you can't let them destroy you … ," DeGeneres said. "That's why they haven't found another host. I think they were secretly hoping that you'd come back. And I'm praying that this happens."

DeGeneres received some resistance on social media, with some commenters saying that Hart's homophobic jokes were a legitimate issue for discussion, and it wasn't a case of people maliciously trying to hurt him.

She responded on Twitter: "I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances."

The Oscars, which will air on Feb. 24, haven't named a replacement for Hart, who they hoped would boost ratings for the show. Last year, the Academy Awards had its smallest audience ever.