Ellen DeGeneres to receive Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres to receive Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award

The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game show MC — Ellen DeGeneres.

The Associated Press ·
In this October 2016 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of The Ellen Show in Burbank, California. The Golden Globe Awards announced on Monday that it will give its new Carol Burnett Award — a TV special achievement trophy — to DeGeneres, who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game show host. (Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee. 

It is given annually to honour someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The award was established last year to celebrate television's "new Golden Age," with the inaugural award, fittingly, going to Burnett herself.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honour Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award," said association President Lorenzo Soria in a statement. "From her sitcoms to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit."

DeGeneres will be formally presented with the award on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Golden Globes' Hollywood's Party of the Year event.

