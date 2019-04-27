Idris Elba marries Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco
British Vogue wedding images show Luther star with former Miss Vancouver
British actor Idris Elba and Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre married in Morocco Friday, according to British Vogue.
A series of photos on the fashion magazine's Instagram page show the star of Luther and Pacific Rim embracing Dhowre, who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.
"Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019," the post's caption said. "Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech."
The bride, 29, wore a "classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown" by Vera Wang for the black tie ceremony. Elba, 46, wore a bespoke suit tailored by OzwaldBoateng.
The media outlet, which appears to have exclusive rights to the multi-day event, says the wedding was held at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel.
Guests, who attended a dinner the night before with a "colours of the souk" theme, will attend a post-nuptial party at the Mandarin Oriental Saturday.
Elba did a surprise proposal last year by going down on one knee and presenting a ring to Dhowre before a screening of his film Yardie at a cinema in east London.
The actor, who was named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2018, is known for roles on The Wire and Avengers: Infinity War. He has been married twice before.
With files from the Associated Press
