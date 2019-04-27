Idris Elba marries Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

British actor Idris Elba and Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre married in Morocco Friday, according to British Vogue.

A series of photos on the fashion magazine's Instagram page show the star of Luther and Pacific Rim embracing Dhowre, who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.

"Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019," the post's caption said. "Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech."

The bride, 29, wore a "classic off-the-shoulder white A-line gown" by Vera Wang for the black tie ceremony. Elba, 46, wore a bespoke suit tailored by OzwaldBoateng.

The media outlet, which appears to have exclusive rights to the multi-day event, says the wedding was held at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel.

Guests, who attended a dinner the night before with a "colours of the souk" theme, will attend a post-nuptial party at the Mandarin Oriental Saturday.

Elba did a surprise proposal last year by going down on one knee and presenting a ring to Dhowre before a screening of his film Yardie at a cinema in east London.

The actor, who was named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2018, is known for roles on The Wire and Avengers: Infinity War. He has been married twice before.