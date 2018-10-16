EgyptAir pulls in-flight magazine after Drew Barrymore article fiasco

Egyptian officials say EgyptAir has removed the latest edition of its in-flight magazine over a contentious article it published, purportedly based on an interview with American actress Drew Barrymore.

They say the carrier had agreed with its publisher, Al-Ahram advertising agency, to stop printing more copies of the October issue of the magazine, Horus, and pull the ones already placed onboard the fleet's aircraft.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk to the media.

Earlier this month, EgyptAir said Al-Ahram is to blame for Horus' content and specifically for the Barrymore article, which was riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors. The magazine has both Arabic and English sections, but translations are often poor and English-language articles are filled with errors.

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. <a href="https://t.co/fN3lNHXbL0">pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0</a> —@adammbaron

The article in question described Barrymore as "being unstable in her relationships" and quoted her as saying that motherhood was "the most important role" of her life.

"It is known that Barrymore had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages; psychologists believe that her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents' divorce," the article read.

In another passage, the writer, a longtime member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, quoted Barrymore as being pleased with recent weight loss after having a second daughter.