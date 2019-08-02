Ed Sheeran sets all-time highest-grossing tour record at $736M

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is one for the record books.

Trade publication, Pollstar, confirms the 28-year-old British singer's tour will set the all-time highest-grossing tour record with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany.

Pollstar forecasts the total gross to this point of $736.7 million US will top the previous record of $735.4 million US set by U2 in 2011.

In a statement, Sheeran calls it "amazing."

The Divide Tour launched on Mar. 16, 2017 and is due to end on Aug. 26. That's 893 days compared to the 760 days U2 spent on the road.

Sheeran's tour topped U2's attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

Sheeran released his No.6 Collaborations Project album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

During their tour in 2011, U2 were the top touring band in the world, repeating their globe-topping haul from 2009, according to Pollstar.

Bon Jovi, Taylor Swift and Roger Waters were also big ticket sellers on the concert circuit at the time.