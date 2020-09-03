Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and family tested positive for COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus-minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal "one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure."

The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters "bounced back" after having sore throats for a couple days.

Johnson said he and his wife had a "rough go."

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted it.

Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscientious. He made several suggestions to combatting the virus, such as wearing a mask, boosting your immune system and committing to wellness.