Dune will get a 2023 sequel, to premiere exclusively in theatres
Warner Bros. chariman announces Dune: Part II will release in October 2023
Dune isn't done.
Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theatres and on HBO Max.
Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will release Dune: Part II in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theatres. Arguing that Dune belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested passionately when Warner Bros. turned to hybrid releases for all of its 2021 films due to the pandemic.
But Villeneuve had lobbied hard for a sequel to Dune, which he has said is easily the best movie he's made. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa and Zendaya. Some actors, like Zendaya, would potentially have a larger role in part two.
"This is only the beginning," said Villeneuve in a statement — echoing the film's final line.
Over the weekend, Dune launched with a solid $40.1 million US in ticket sales in U.S. and Canada theatres. Dune, a 155-minute $165-million US movie that introduces itself as "Part 1," has thus far grossed $225 million US worldwide.
