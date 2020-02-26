Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat

Grammy-winning singer Duffy says she's been out of the public limelight for years to focus on recovering from being "drugged and raped and held captive over some days."

The 35-year-old Welsh performer, whose real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, said in a revealing Instagram post Tuesday that it has taken time to recover and asked her fans to support her.

She said she shared more in an interview that will be published soon. The singer gave no details about where or when the incident took place, not who had held her captive.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, 'How can I sing from the heart if it is broken?' And slowly it unbroke," she wrote.

In 2009, Duffy's debut album, Rockferry, won the best pop vocal album Grammy. She also won three Brit Awards. The song Mercy from the album topped the U.K. singles chart. She released her sophomore album, Endlessly, in 2010 but has barely released since. Duffy performed at an Edith Piaf tribute concert in New York in 2013 and took a small movie role in the 2015 British crime film Legend but has rarely been seen or heard of since.

British singer Duffy is seen accepting the Brit Award for British female solo artist of the year in London in 2009. (MJ Kim/Associated Press)

She did not reveal further details and asked for respect during her "gentle move" toward revealing more.

"If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that," she wrote.

A representative for Duffy did not immediately return a message seeking comment.