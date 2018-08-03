Drake drops In My Feelings video chock full of cameos

Celebrities abound as Drake strolls through the streets of New Orleans in his In My Feelings video.

The social media challenge associated with the song is featured in the video, which was released Thursday.

La La Anthony play's Drake's love interest and former Cosby Show star Phylicia Rashad is her mom.

Comedian Shiggy, who created the challenge associated with the song, performs The Shiggy Dance throughout.

Will Smith, Big Freedia, Queer Eye's Fab 5 and K-pop idol J-Hope from BTS are also among the celebrities making appearances.

In My Feelings is featured on Drake's fifth studio album, Scorpion.