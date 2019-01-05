Drake under fire for kissing and fondling underage girl onstage in video

A firestorm of online anger is forming against Canadian rapper Drake after a video surfaced that shows him kissing and fondling a 17-year-old girl at a concert.

In the video, Drake invites the girl onstage during a break at a concert.

After kissing her shoulder and hugging her from behind, Drake asks the girl how old she is.

Upon hearing her answer, Drake makes a joke about the situation to cheers from the audience, saying: "I can't go to jail yet."

"Why do you look like that?" Drake said in the video, which was first reported by the Daily Beast, a U.S.-based publication. "Well look, I had fun," the Toronto musician continues. "I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you."

He then appears to kiss her more on the face and lips before she heads back into the audience.

Several media outlets are reporting the video is from 2010 when Drake was 23.

Drake has not responded to questions about the video or issued a public statement since it came to light on Saturday.

