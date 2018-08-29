Drake 'so happy' for girl after lifesaving heart transplant

Canadian rapper Drake says he is "so happy" for 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez after she received a heart transplant.

Drake commented "YESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My love so happy for you" and sent his love to Sanchez after her mother posted an Instagram video showing Sofia being told of the transplant.

Sofia, who was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and had been waiting for a new heart for weeks, received a new heart Monday after a nine-hour surgery at Chicago's Lurie Children's Hospital.

The Toronto musician visited Sofia last week during a tour stop.

Drake visited Sofia at the hospital after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to his song, In My Feelings, while hooked up to her IV. The video inspired a viral dance craze.

Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer says Sofia's surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.