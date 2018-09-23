Drake says he pulled out of Miami shows due to illness

Toronto rapper Drake says he pulled out of two shows in Miami, Fla., because of an illness.

In an Instagram story posted Sunday, the In My Feelings musician apologized to fans for postponing two concerts with little notice for thousands of concert-goers on Friday and Saturday. Both were part of his tour with Migos, called "Aubrey and the Three Migos."

Drake wrote that he became sick suddenly: "I got so ill so fast and I had never experienced anything like that in my life."

He didn't specify the type of illness, but thanked two doctors and a nurse who he says helped with "round-the-clock care."

Both concert dates have been rescheduled for Nov. 13 and 14.

"Miami deserves 100 per cent and I promise that experience when we return," he wrote.

Drake was supposed to make an appearance earlier this month on the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival to introduce the film Monsters and Men, which he executive produced. He canceled last-minute and a scheduling conflict was blamed.

In August, he postponed the first of his Toronto concerts less than 24 hours before the show. The Toronto musician said afterwards he "kinda cancelled a concert" to visit an 11-year-old heart transplant recipient but the details remain unclear.

With files from The Canadian Press