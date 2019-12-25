Drake music video rerelease removes 'chair girl' appearance

An Instagram story posted to Drake's profile says the video shot including Marcella Zoia had been removed. She pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life last month.

A new version of Drake's latest music video has been rereleased, removing the brief appearance of a woman who pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life after she threw a chair off the balcony of a highrise downtown Toronto condo.

The Canadian artist announced the change on Instagram, reposting a message from the video's director that says "certain people we don't condone."

The original music video for War, released Tuesday, featured a quick shot including Marcella Zoia, who became known as "chair girl" after she was filmed tossing a chair from the 45th-floor balcony, narrowly missing a highway.

Zoia was 19 when she pleaded guilty last month.

She has yet to be sentenced, but prosecutors are seeking six months in prison.

Drake first acknowledged Zoia was in the video on Christmas Eve, writing he doesn't pick extras.