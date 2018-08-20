Drake's 1st Toronto tour stop postponed, says promoter
Drake's first Canadian stop on his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour has will not go on as planned Monday night.
Live Nation Ontario tweeted that the concert, scheduled to take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, "is being postponed."
The promoter says tickets will be honoured for the new date when it's announced.
They did not provide a reason for the late cancellation, other than to say it was "due to circumstances" beyond their control.
Drake is still scheduled to perform at the same venue on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour also includes later stops in Montreal, Vancouver, and Woodbrige, Ont.
This is the second time some fans will have their tickets rescheduled. Earlier this summer it was announced the tour was delayed, and the Toronto dates were pushed to later in the month.
