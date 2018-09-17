RuPaul's Drag Race is coming north of the border.

Drag Race Canada is part of a newly announced partnership between Bell Media's streaming service Crave and the LGBTQ-Plus television network/streaming service OUTtv.

This is the first Canadian adaptation of the popular American reality series, in which drag queens compete in front of a panel of judges for a grand prize and title of "drag superstar."

Casting begins this summer for the 10-episode, one-hour series, which is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave.

RuPaul, cast and crew accepted the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for RuPaul's Drag Race onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Production is set to begin this fall in Ontario.

Details including the host and judges have yet to be announced.

"The panel and judges will be from the Great White North, representing Canada's very best," RuPaul said Thursday in a statement.

"This new franchise has my whole-hearted blessing. Good luck...and don't puck it up!"

Crave and OUTtv will also screen past and future seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

They will also carry the new series RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as well as all past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.