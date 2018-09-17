RuPaul's Drag Race getting Canadian adaptation for Crave and OUTtv
Production is set to begin this fall in Ontario
RuPaul's Drag Race is coming north of the border.
Drag Race Canada is part of a newly announced partnership between Bell Media's streaming service Crave and the LGBTQ-Plus television network/streaming service OUTtv.
This is the first Canadian adaptation of the popular American reality series, in which drag queens compete in front of a panel of judges for a grand prize and title of "drag superstar."
Casting begins this summer for the 10-episode, one-hour series, which is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave.
Production is set to begin this fall in Ontario.
Details including the host and judges have yet to be announced.
"The panel and judges will be from the Great White North, representing Canada's very best," RuPaul said Thursday in a statement.
"This new franchise has my whole-hearted blessing. Good luck...and don't puck it up!"
Crave and OUTtv will also screen past and future seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.
They will also carry the new series RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as well as all past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.