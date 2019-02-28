New Dr. Seuss book coming this fall

There is a new book coming from Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children's author is the basis for Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum, due out Sept. 3.

Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look "both subtly Seussian and wholly his own."

The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, among others, and will include cameos from such Seuss favourites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

The cover image for Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum, a new book by the late children's author due out Sept. 3, was released Thursday by Random House Children's Books. (Random House Children's Books/Associated Press)

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, What Pet Should I Get, was a best-seller.

Joyner's previous credits include Too Many Elephants in This House and The Swap.