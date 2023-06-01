Dolly Parton sets three more Guinness World Records

What a way to make a livin'! Country singer Dolly Parton was awarded three more Guinness World Records for her musical achievements, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 9 to 5 and Jolene songstress, who was presented with the awards during a ceremony in Nashville, broke the record for the longest span of No. 1 hits on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female singer.

That record began with her album New Harvest…First Gathering in May 1977 and was set with her Oct. 2020 hit A Holly Dolly Christmas, keeping her at the top of the charts for a span of 43 years and 156 days.

"I share these three new honours with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career," Parton said during the presentation.

Parton also broke records for the most studio albums released by a female country music singer, with 65 albums released between 1967 and 2022, and the most top-10 entries on the U.S. top country albums chart for a female singer, with 2022's Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection marking her 48th top-10 entry.

New album due in November

The singer has accumulated nearly 90 albums over the years since the 1960s, including soundtracks, solos and one Broadway album in 2009.

Her 49th studio album, Rockstar — the singer's first rock album — is set to be released this November. The new album will include collaborations from Sting, Miley Cyrus and more.

She holds seven others, including the first country singer to be nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award (EGOT), and the most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.