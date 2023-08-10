Content
Canadian origins of the satanic panic explored in documentary Satan Wants You

Satan Wants You explores the story behind the 1980 book Michelle Remembers that recounts therapy sessions between a Canadian psychiatrist and his patient, who shares supposedly recovered memories of childhood abuse that occurred during satanic rituals.

Film tells story behind book that sparked a moral panic around satanic ritual abuse

Joseph Pugh · CBC News ·
Two men sit facing camera
Sean Horlor, left, and Steve J. Adams directed the documentary Satan Wants You, which examines the origins of the satanic panic in the 1980s and '90s, following publication of a book written by a Canadian psychiatrist and his patient. (Grady Mitchell)

A new documentary investigates the Canadian origins of the satanic panic that swept across North America in the 1980s and '90s.

Satan Wants You explores the story behind the 1980 book Michelle Remembers, written by Michelle Smith and psychiatrist Lawrence Pazder of Victoria. It recounts therapy sessions between Smith and Pazder in which she shared supposedly recovered memories of childhood abuse that occurred during satanic rituals.

Directors Sean Horlor and Steve J. Adams spoke with CBC News earlier this year about the documentary.

"This book, and the story, that started in Canada was the origin story of the satanic panic," Horlor said. "We sort of realized as we got deeper and deeper into the project that no one had ever told this before in a documentary."

Satan Wants You premiered at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto earlier this year, and it's getting a limited theatrical release in seven Canadian cities on Friday.

A young woman and her psychiatrist ignited the global Satanic Panic in the 1980s | Satan Wants You

2 months ago
Duration 1:46
Ignited by Michelle Remembers, a lurid memoir by psychiatrist Larry Pazder and his patient Michelle Smith, rumors of Satanic Ritual Abuse spread through panic-stricken communities worldwide.

Satanic ritual abuse

In the 1980s and '90s, there were widespread rumours in Canada and the United States of children being terrorized and subjected to gruesome rituals by underground satanic cults — leading to the term "satanic ritual abuse."

One case in Martensville, Sask., previously reported by CBC News, led to nine people facing nearly 180 charges — with children saying that they had been hoisted into cages, stuffed into freezers, and forced to drink blood and perform sexual acts. Only two charges, neither of which were related to satanic ritual abuse, were upheld on appeal.

What was the Satanic Panic?

3 years ago
Duration 7:58
Why did rumours of satanic cults spread so widely across North America in the '80s and '90s? Lisa Bryn Rundle, host of Uncover Season 6, explores the phenomenon and traces its surprising roots in Canada.

The filmmakers say they were taken aback by the scope of the panic.

"The amount of people who were prosecuted and imprisoned and, literally, on things that were completely made up and could never, ever happen," Adams said. "It was wild to see what people were believing at that time."

The impact on people's lives was huge, he said.

"Anybody could be accused of being a Satanist, and ... whole checklists were developed to try to root out Satanists within the community."

Continued interest

When the pair started on the project in 2018, they set up a Google alert to get notified when something new appeared online related to Michelle Remembers. Horlor said they weren't sure what to expect, given that the book was nearly 40 years old.

"Every week it would be, like, two to three or four blog posts, a new podcast, a magazine, somebody put a new archive online," he said. "And that for us was sort of the sign that there's this huge audience out there."

Horlor said while people have investigated the story in other mediums before, the opportunity to hear from close family members of both Smith and Pazder presented a unique opportunity.

Film still from a 1980s TV program To Tell The Truth. Shows a medium closeup of Michelle Smith, a white woman with a short brown perm. She wears a high-collar microfloral dress and looks at the camera with blank expression. The background is red.
Michelle Smith, co-author of Michelle Remembers, appears on U.S. television show To Tell the Truth, in a scene from the Canadian documentary Satan Wants You. (Game Theory Films)

"They had never gone on the public record before, they had never spoken out and said, 'No, no, this is my side of the story and what happened,'" he said.

One person who doesn't appear in the documentary is Smith (Pazder died in 2004).

"We had reached out a few times and wanted to see if she was interested in participating in the doc," Horlor said.

"Just really giving her a chance to explain what had happened or explain any part of the story that she wanted to. But unfortunately she declined to participate."

Conspiracies, then and now

Horlor said he thinks Smith and Pazder released their book during a time that was ripe for it to grow into something bigger than them.

"I think that they got caught up in it and kind of had to roll with it," he said. "Every good conspiracy, one of the hallmarks is a lack of evidence is evidence," he said.

"Law enforcement, mental health professionals, the media, these authors who had a best-seller are all saying, 'This is real, this is real.' And people thought it was real."

Adams said that when the pair started work on the documentary, conspiracy theories such as Pizzagate and QAnon were in the public eye. Conspiracy theories, many initiated by former U.S. president Donald Trump, have also surrounded the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Horlor said he thinks conspiracies will always be with us.

"It happened before. It's still happening right now. And I guarantee it's going to happen again in the future," he said. "It's just part of being human, believing in these things and them coming to life."

As seen in a scene from Satan Wants You, Michelle Smith and Dr. Lawrence Pazder appear on To Tell the Truth in 1980. They are a white woman and white man who appear in medium closeup. Dr. Pazder appears to be talking, Michelle turns her head toward him, listening.
In a scene from the film, Smith and psychiatrist Lawrence Pazder, who co-authored Michelle Remembers, are shown in a 1980 episode of To Tell the Truth. The book recounts therapy sessions in which Smith shared supposedly recovered memories of childhood abuse that occurred during satanic rituals. (Game Theory Films)

Joseph Pugh

Joseph Pugh is a writer with the Entertainment department at CBC News. Prior to joining CBC he worked with the news department at CHLY, Nanaimo's Community radio station, and taught math at Toronto's Urban International School. He can be reached at joseph.pugh@cbc.ca

    With files from Jackson Weaver

