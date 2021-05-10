Skip to Main Content
Entertainment

A posthumous DMX album is releasing later this month

A new album from DMX will be released later this month. DMX's longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced on Monday that EXODUS will feature new material and drop on May 28.

EXODUS, featuring new material, will release May 28

The Associated Press ·
An album featuring all new material by rapper DMX will be posthumously released later this month, longtime collaborator Swizz Beats announced. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

A new album from DMX will be released later this month.

DMX's longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced on Monday that EXODUS will feature new material and drop on May 28.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music.

"Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Swizz Beatz said in a statement.

The posthumous album will be released on Def Jam, where DMX released most of his albums and made music history. The Grammy-nominated performer's first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. His hits include Get at Me DogRuff Ryders' AnthemParty Up (Up in Here) and X Gon' Give It to Ya.

This image released by Def Jam shows Exodus, by DMX, releasing on May 28. DMX died last month at age 50. (Def Jam Records/The Associated Press)

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died last month at age 50. His life and legacy was celebrated at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes and members of DMX's Ruff Ryders collective — Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox — attended and spoke highly of the rapper.

His last album, Undisputed, was released in 2012.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now