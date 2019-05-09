BBC DJ fired after including chimpanzee picture in royal baby tweet

A BBC disc jockey has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born Monday to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry.

Danny Baker tweeted Thursday that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to heritage of the couple's newborn, Archie, who was born Monday. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is African American.

Baker says the original post — which has since been deleted — was an "enormous mistake" and "grotesque."

However, he insisted that he hadn't intended to make a racist reference and "would have used [the] same stupid pic for any other royal birth."

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said Baker "will no longer be presenting his weekly show for us."

Wall says Baker "made a serious error of judgment on social media."