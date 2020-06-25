Dixie Chicks drop 'dixie' from name: meet The Chicks

Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks has dropped the word dixie from its name and will now be going by The Chicks.

The band's social media accounts and website were changed Thursday to reflect the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

"We want to meet this moment," read a statement on The Chicks' website, which also noted that the trio recognizes the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honoured to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters."

Dixie is often used as a nostalgic term or nickname, referencing a romanticized portrait of the Civil War-era Southern United States.

The Chicks, set to release their first new album in 14 years next month, also shared a music video for their latest track, March March. It features videos and images from different demonstrations and protests over the years, including rallies in support of gay rights, demanding action on climate change and those against anti-Black racism and in support of Black Lives Matter worldwide.

“If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.” - unknown<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MARCHMARCH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MARCHMARCH</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4hJTaYSri">pic.twitter.com/n4hJTaYSri</a> —@thechicks

The Chicks' name change comes after a recent decision by country group Lady Antebellum to continue as Lady A, after acknowledging the word's association to the pre-Civil War period in the United States and to slavery.

The group — comprising Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley — was quickly criticized when it emerged that Anita White, a Black funk, gospel and soul singer based in Seattle, has been performing as Lady A for more than two decades.