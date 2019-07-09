Skip to Main Content
Disney recalls Toy Story 4 Forky plush toy over choking hazard
Disney has recalled the Toy Story 4 Forky plush toy citing that the toy's detachable plastic googly eyes can pose a choking hazard. Health Canada has also issued a recall, with around 650 units having been sold. 

Disney has recalled their official Toy Story 4 Forky plush toy over concerns that the plastic eyes could be a choking hazard. (Health Canada)

Forky the plush toy will be pulled from store shelves with Disney, Health Canada and government agency U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalling the item. 

Concerns were raised that the detachable plastic eyes of The Toy Story 4 animated character posed a choking hazard. 

Health Canada cites that around 650 units have been sold in Canada and the CPSC tallies over 80,000 that have been sold in the U.S.

The official Disney Parks Twitter account tweeted that the voluntary recall of the 11" tall Forky plush was due to a manufacturing defect.

The CPSC states that it assesses the safety of consumer products by addressing "unreasonable risks" of injury. 

As of July 2, the Disney company has received 1 report of an incident in Canada and no reports of injuries, according to the Health Canada recall website. 

In the U.S., Disney has received no reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.

The toy can be returned to any Disney retail location or consumers can contact Disney store representatives online or by phone at 866-537-7649.

