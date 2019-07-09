Disney recalls Toy Story 4 Forky plush toy over choking hazard

Forky the plush toy will be pulled from store shelves with Disney, Health Canada and government agency U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalling the item.

Concerns were raised that the detachable plastic eyes of The Toy Story 4 animated character posed a choking hazard.

Health Canada cites that around 650 units have been sold in Canada and the CPSC tallies over 80,000 that have been sold in the U.S.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RECALL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RECALL</a> Disney Forky Plush Toy (11") recalled due to choking hazard <a href="https://t.co/vL5QagrFIe">https://t.co/vL5QagrFIe</a> —@GovCanHealth

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Recall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Recall</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/shopDisney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shopDisney</a> Toy Story 4 Forky 11” Plush Toy; The “googly” plastic eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to children; Get full refund-CONTACT: 866-537-7649 or personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com. Full recall notice: <a href="https://t.co/dgMRyaWQPH">https://t.co/dgMRyaWQPH</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ud5CrWl2Em">pic.twitter.com/Ud5CrWl2Em</a> —@USCPSC

The official Disney Parks Twitter account tweeted that the voluntary recall of the 11" tall Forky plush was due to a manufacturing defect.

We are voluntarily recalling the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect. Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests; please call 866-537-7649 or return the item to any North America Disney/Disney Parks store for a full refund. More: <a href="https://t.co/Irn37N0Duw">https://t.co/Irn37N0Duw</a> <a href="https://t.co/jFNARAZ8ft">pic.twitter.com/jFNARAZ8ft</a> —@DisneyParks

The CPSC states that it assesses the safety of consumer products by addressing "unreasonable risks" of injury.

As of July 2, the Disney company has received 1 report of an incident in Canada and no reports of injuries, according to the Health Canada recall website.

In the U.S., Disney has received no reports of incidents and no reports of injuries.

The toy can be returned to any Disney retail location or consumers can contact Disney store representatives online or by phone at 866-537-7649.