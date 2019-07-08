Disney-owned cable network supports Halle Bailey's Ariel casting amid backlash

A Disney-owned cable network has taken aim at critics who disagreed with the decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming adaption of The Little Mermaid.

The California-based network Freeform posted an open letter on Sunday in support of Bailey after some on social media used the hashtag #NotMyAriel to object to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess of the animated film. But the network says "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black."

An open letter to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheLittleMermaid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheLittleMermaid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ariel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ariel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyAriel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyAriel</a> <a href="https://t.co/XYJSXKt2BU">pic.twitter.com/XYJSXKt2BU</a> —@FreeformTV

Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

So far the cast includes Jacob Tremblay, who is playing Flounder, Ariel's best friend, and Awkwafina playing Scuttle, the seagull friend of the red-headed princess.