Disney-owned cable network supports Halle Bailey's Ariel casting amid backlash
Entertainment

Disney-owned subscription network Freeform has taken aim at critics who disagreed with the decision to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming adaption of the animated film The Little Mermaid.

Bailey will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit

The Associated Press ·
Halle Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The casting choice has some on social media objecting to a black performer portraying the white, red-headed mermaid princess of the animated film. (Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

The California-based network Freeform posted an open letter on Sunday in support of Bailey after some on social media used the hashtag #NotMyAriel to object to a black woman portraying the red-headed mermaid princess of the animated film. But the network says "Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black."

Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She will star in the live-action version that will include songs from the 1989 animated Disney hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

So far the cast includes Jacob Tremblay, who is playing Flounder, Ariel's best friend, and Awkwafina playing Scuttle, the seagull friend of the red-headed princess.  

Halle Bailey — half of the musical duo Chloe and Halle — has been named the new star of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Filming is expected to start next year, but the reaction to her casting is already in full swing. 2:03
Report Typo or Error|

