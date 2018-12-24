Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors say Westmoreland, 48, was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the show Andi Mack.

A message left with Westmoreland's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned. No attorney was listed for Westmoreland in court records.

The actor was arrested Dec. 13 after he took a car from a ride-hailing app to meet the boy so they could go back to his hotel room, authorities said. He had previously sent explicit photos and asked for nude photos in return, authorities said.

Westmoreland acknowledged to police that he had sent nude photos, and knew the person he was speaking with said he was 13 years old, charging documents state.

Westmoreland was charged Friday with enticing a minor, attempted exploitation of a minor and four counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor by an adult.

A $100,000 warrant was issued for Westmoreland, who had previously bailed out of the Salt Lake County jail. A public safety assessment filed with the court found he was a low risk to public safety. No new court date was immediately set.

Westmoreland has been dropped from his role as grandfather of the teenage title character in Andi Mack, a Disney show.

Westmoreland's other acting credits include Scandal and Breaking Bad.