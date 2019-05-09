Deborah Dugan has been named president and CEO of the U.S. Recording Academy.

Dugan, CEO of the AIDS awareness organization (RED) co-founded by Bono, is the first woman appointed to lead the organization behind the Grammys.

The academy announced that Dugan will succeed Neil Portnow, who has led the group since 2002.

Portnow chose not to seek an extension on his contract, which ends this year.

Before joining (RED), launched in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice-president at EMI/Capitol Records. She started her career as an attorney on Wall Street.

Dugan will formally start the new job Aug 1.

In a statement, Dugan said she was excited to take on the role.

She said the goal of the Recording Academy is to support, encourage, and advocate for those within the music community and she will listen to and champion all of those individuals, and lead this iconic organization into the future.