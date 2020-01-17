New Grammys CEO put on leave 10 days before awards show

The Recording Academy has placed its president and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave following an allegation of misconduct by a senior leader at the organization and less than two weeks before its annual Grammy Awards.

Dugan, the academy's leader of just six months, has fired back via a statement from her lawyer, saying "what has been reported is not nearly the story that needs to be told.

"When our ability to speak is not restrained by a 28-page contract and legal threats, we will expose what happens when you 'step up' at the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit," read a statement released Friday to The Associated Press by Dugan's attorney, Bryan Freedman.

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono's (RED) organization, became the first woman appointed to lead the academy when she began the job in August. Before joining (RED), she was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and executive vice-president at EMI/Capitol Records. She started her career as an attorney on Wall Street.

U2 singer Bono, left, poses with Dugan at the kick off of the (RED) Rush to Zero campaign. Dugan was CEO of (RED) before moving to the Recording Academy in August 2019. (Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images)

Dugan's hire came after Neil Portnow chose not to seek an extension on his contract. Portnow had led the Grammys since 2002, but was criticized for saying women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners at the 2018 Grammys during a backstage interview.

That year, only two female performers won awards during the live telecast and the Grammys were criticized for not giving pop singer Lorde, the only women nominated for album of the year, a performance slot at the show.

Recording Academy Board chair Harvey Mason Jr., a music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and more, will serve as interim president and CEO of the academy.

"In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately," the academy said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.

"The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy's membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators," the statement continued.

"The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry and society."

Before Dugan, music executive Christine Farnon held the top position at the academy for years though she never had the title of president and CEO. She held multiple positions at the Grammys throughout her tenure, retiring in 1992 as executive vice president.

Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, leading the organization until 2002, when Portnow took over.

This year's Grammys, set to air Jan. 26 from Los Angeles, is slated to feature performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalia, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the top nominee with eight nods.