Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame
12 Canadians inducted into Walk of Fame at weekend gala
Juno award-winning R&B singer Deborah Cox hopes her recognition at Canada's Walk of Fame gala will help inspire other Black musicians.
Cox was among the Canadians recognized at the Saturday event for excellence in fields that included humanitarianism, entrepreneurship, sports, entertainment and philanthropy.
Each person is receiving a star in Toronto's downtown entertainment district.
Songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis say they were touched to present Cox with her star in her hometown of Toronto.
Eleven others were inducted into the Walk of Fame at the gala, including Indigo founder Heather Reisman, actor Tatiana Maslany, and rock band The Tragically Hip.
The band was inducted in recognition of its humanitarian efforts.
The gala also recognized the 2021 inductees, R&B singer Jully Black, actor Graham Greene, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Ajay Virmani.
Canada's Walk of Fame gala will air on Dec. 17 on CTV.
