Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame

Juno award-winning R&B singer Deborah Cox hopes her recognition at Canada's Walk of Fame gala will help inspire other Black musicians.

Cox was among the Canadians recognized at the Saturday event for excellence in fields that included humanitarianism, entrepreneurship, sports, entertainment and philanthropy.

Each person is receiving a star in Toronto's downtown entertainment district.

Songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis say they were touched to present Cox with her star in her hometown of Toronto.

Eleven others were inducted into the Walk of Fame at the gala, including Indigo founder Heather Reisman, actor Tatiana Maslany, and rock band The Tragically Hip.

Tatiana Maslany poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the 2022 Walk of Fame gala in Toronto on Saturday. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

The band was inducted in recognition of its humanitarian efforts.

The gala also recognized the 2021 inductees, R&B singer Jully Black, actor Graham Greene, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Ajay Virmani.

Canada's Walk of Fame gala will air on Dec. 17 on CTV.