Deal for Weinstein Co. covers back pay for Robert De Niro and others

An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein's movie studio won't leave Hollywood stars holding the bag.

De Niro says he's owed nearly $1 million US for Silver Linings Playbook

The Associated Press ·
As Harvey Weinstein is embroiled in court battles following allegations of sexual assault, the Weinstein Co. is said to owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in residuals to Hollywood stars such as Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

An agreement reached in the sale of Harvey Weinstein's movie studio won't leave Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep holding the bag.

Lantern Capital Partners said Friday it's agreed to make payments to unsecured creditors, such as actors seeking residuals, as part of a $289 million US Weinstein Co. acquisition it expects to close Friday.

A judge must approve the deal. A Wednesday hearing is scheduled in Delaware.

De Niro and Bradley Cooper say they're each owed $940,706 for Silver Linings Playbook. Streep says she's owed $168,611 for August: Osage County.

The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy protection in March amid fallout from sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.

The movie mogul is due in court Monday for arraignment on charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

