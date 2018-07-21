David Spade: Family coming together after Kate Spade's death

A month after funeral services for his sister-in-law, comic actor David Spade was back to business, promoting his new movie. But he also offered a few words about his family tragedy.

Fashion designer Kate Spade was married to David's brother, entrepreneur Andy Spade. Kate Spade killed herself in June. In an interview, David Spade said "everyone's pulling it together." He added: "I think we're getting in the best place we can at this point."

Less than three weeks after Spade's death, her father, Earl Brosnahan, died at age 89 — the day before his daughter's funeral.

New York fashion designer Kate Spade committed suicide in June. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

Shortly after his wife's death, Andy Spade released a statement noting she had "suffered from depression and anxiety." David Spade has made a $100,000 US donation to the U.S. National Alliance on Mental Illness, which provides education and support for families affected by mental illness.

When asked about the donation, Spade replied, "Well, I think there's a lot of people that are at a lot of different levels of situations. [New York] is a tough town. It gets stressful. And everybody feels like they're an inch away from a breakdown. It's very hard. So, you can't look down at those people. You just say, 'Hey! You help each other out if you can.'"

Spade's new film, the comedy Father of the Year, made its Netflix debut Friday.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (Text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (Chat)

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Here are some warning signs: