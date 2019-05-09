Ban it like Beckham: Phone costs soccer star's right to drive
Beckham had six penalty points on his drivers' license for past speeding offences
David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months for using a mobile phone while behind the wheel of his Bentley.
A prosecutor said a member of the public spotted the former Manchester United and England soccer star holding a phone while driving through central London on Nov. 21.
Beckham's lawyer, Gerrard Tyrrell, said his client had "no recollection" of the incident but pleaded guilty.
Beckham already had six penalty points on his drivers' license for speeding offences. The six more District Judge Catherine Moore gave him Thursday for the cell phone put him at the 12 points needed to lose driving privileges.
Beckham attended the hearing at Bromley Magistrates Court wearing a dark grey suit and tie. He spoke to give his name, date of birth and address.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.