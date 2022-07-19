Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy launches new production company

Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy is starting a new production company to house many of his upcoming projects.

Levy's Not A Real Production Company, announced on Monday, will oversee a number of upcoming shows, including HBO Max series Big Brunch.

The cooking competition will feature Levy as a host and member of the judge's panel alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

Other projects in the works include the adult animated comedy Standing By on Hulu, about a group of guardian angels fed up with looking out for humans who can't seem to look after themselves.

Not A Real Production Company is being launched with publicist Megan Zehmer who will serve as president of film and television.

Levy says in a statement that he decided to partner with Zehmer in part because of her role in handling the public relations push behind the Emmy Awards campaign for CBC's Schitt's Creek.