Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy launches new production company
The company will oversee a number of shows, including HBO Max series Big Brunch
Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy is starting a new production company to house many of his upcoming projects.
Levy's Not A Real Production Company, announced on Monday, will oversee a number of upcoming shows, including HBO Max series Big Brunch.
The cooking competition will feature Levy as a host and member of the judge's panel alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.
Other projects in the works include the adult animated comedy Standing By on Hulu, about a group of guardian angels fed up with looking out for humans who can't seem to look after themselves.
Not A Real Production Company is being launched with publicist Megan Zehmer who will serve as president of film and television.
Levy says in a statement that he decided to partner with Zehmer in part because of her role in handling the public relations push behind the Emmy Awards campaign for CBC's Schitt's Creek.
