Dallas Good of The Sadies dead at 48

Dallas Good, singer-guitarist of the Toronto band The Sadies, has died.

"It's with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th," the band wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

"Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor's care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling."

In its 20 years making music, the band collaborated with Neko Case, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Gord Downie, Neil Young and Kurt Vile, among others, according to its website.

Tributes to Good poured in on social media Friday.

"I've known Dallas Good since Battles of The Bands in 1980's Aurora/Newmarket," Tyler Stewart of the Barenaked Ladies wrote on Twitter. "Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey."

The band Billy Talent said Good had been "an integral part of the Toronto music scene."

NDP MP Charlie Angus called Good's death "a huge blow to Canada and to music lovers everywhere."