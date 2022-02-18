Skip to Main Content
Dallas Good of The Sadies dead at 48

Dallas Good, singer-guitarist of The Sadies, died on Thursday, according to the band. He was 48.

Fellow musicians remember the Toronto figure as the 'most rock & roll dude in the room'

Singer Dallas Good of The Sadies poses for a photograph in Toronto on Jan. 25, 2017. Good died Thursday of natural causes, according to a post on the band's Facebook page. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

"It's with unfathomable sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dallas on Thursday, February 17th," the band wrote in a Facebook post Friday. 

"Forty eight years old, he died of natural causes while under doctor's care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. A son, a brother, a husband, a friend, a bandmate, a leader, a force to be reckoned with, we have no words for the shock we are all feeling."

In its 20 years making music, the band collaborated with Neko Case, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Gord Downie, Neil Young and Kurt Vile, among others, according to its website

Tributes to Good poured in on social media Friday.

"I've known Dallas Good since Battles of The Bands in 1980's Aurora/Newmarket," Tyler Stewart of the Barenaked Ladies wrote on Twitter. "Always the most rock & roll dude in the room and always a wry smile in recognition of a shared musical journey."

The band Billy Talent said Good had been "an integral part of the Toronto music scene."

NDP MP Charlie Angus called Good's death "a huge blow to Canada and to music lovers everywhere."

