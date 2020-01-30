Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden

At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said "at least two thieves" entered the Couleur gallery in Stockholm's upmarket Ostermalm district early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window.

"The scene has been cordoned off so that forensics can carry out an examination," Stockholm police said in a statement.

No suspects have been arrested. The police declined to give any further information.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

A police car is parked in front of Stockholm's Couleur gallery, where works by Dali were stolen early Thursday. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency/Reuters)

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($27,400 to $68,600 Cdn) and measures up to 50 centimetres tall, Enstrom told TT.

"So it's quite a lot of money. It's terrible." the gallery owner said.

The sculptures — on loan from Switzerland and which included several of Dali's famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday.