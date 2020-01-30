Skip to Main Content
Dali sculptures stolen in smash and grab raid in Sweden
At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

On loan from Switzerland, statues each worth between $27K to $68K Cdn

The Associated Press ·
Peder Enstrom, left, stands by as police investigate the theft of bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali from his gallery in Stockholm on Thursday. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency/Associated Press)

Police said "at least two thieves" entered the Couleur gallery in Stockholm's upmarket Ostermalm district early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window.

"The scene has been cordoned off so that forensics can carry out an examination," Stockholm police said in a statement.

No suspects have been arrested. The police declined to give any further information.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told the Swedish news agency TT that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

A police car is parked in front of Stockholm's Couleur gallery, where works by Dali were stolen early Thursday. (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency/Reuters)

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between 200,000 to 500,000 kronor ($27,400 to $68,600 Cdn) and measures up to 50 centimetres tall, Enstrom told TT.

"So it's quite a lot of money. It's terrible." the gallery owner said.

The sculptures — on loan from Switzerland and which included several of Dali's famous melting watches on a tree — had been on display at the gallery for 10 days. The exhibition was to close Saturday. 

The sculptures by Spanish surrealist painter Dali, seen here in 1964, had been on loan from Switzerland. The exhibition was to close Saturday. (Terry Fincher/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

With files from Reuters

