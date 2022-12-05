'da Kink in My Hair returns to Toronto for 20th anniversary

A new mounting of the smash hit 'da Kink in My Hair is returning to the stage this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Set in a hair salon, the play brings back several members of the original cast and is helmed by Soulpepper Theatre artistic director Weyni Mengesha, who oversaw the first full production in 2003.

Mengesha said returning to 'da Kink in My Hair moved her because she grew up alongside the original cast members and fostered long-lasting friendships.

She said the play highlights Toronto's Eglinton West community — also known as Little Jamaica — by sharing personal stories and providing a specific Toronto Black experience on stage.

Mengesha said the production explores the progress society has made between the 2003 production and this year's iteration, as well as how much more needs to be done.

Artist d'bi.young anitafrika — who portrays two characters, a hair stylist and a customer — said it's important to see a remounting of a stage production by Black women that leans on the legacy of Black theatre training.

Previews for 'da Kink in My Hair start Tuesday and the show runs through Dec. 23 at the Bluma Appel Theatre in Toronto. The production is a collaboration between Soulpepper Theatre and TO Live.