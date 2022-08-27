CTV exec goes on leave after Lisa LaFlamme controversy

The head of CTV News has gone on leave following the ouster of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Michael Melling, the vice-president of the news division at CTV's parent company Bell Media, "decided to take leave from his current role effective immediately to spend time with his family," according to an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by CBC News.

"His decision reflects our shared desire to support the newsroom and do what's best to help the team move past the current circumstances to focus on delivering the stories that matter to Canadians."

The memo was signed by Bell Media senior vice-president Karine Moses.

LaFlamme said she was 'blindsided'

Melling faced criticism over LaFlamme's abrupt departure from CTV, which raised allegations of sexism and ageism. He took over as head of news in January.

LaFlamme revealed last week that she'd been "blindsided" by Bell Media's decision to end her contract.

"At 58, I still thought I had a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives," she said in an online video.

WATCH | LaFlamme signs off for the last time: CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme announces she was let go Duration 2:42 LaFlamme said she was 'blindsided' as Bell Media ended her contract after more than 30 years.

LaFlamme said she had worked for the network for 35 years. As chief news anchor of the flagship newscast, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme, she won "best national news anchor" at the Canadian Screen Awards five times, including this year.

Media reports have connected LaFlamme's ouster to her grey hair, which she stopped dyeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, her decision inspired a newspaper column. Now, brands like Wendy's and Dove Canada are using images of women with grey hair for marketing campaigns.

After LaFlamme's original announcement, Bell Media published a news release which said her removal was a business decision made to recognize "changing viewer habits."

The company later said that it regretted "the way in which the news of her departure has been communicated."