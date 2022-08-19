Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·Breaking

CTV exec goes on leave after Lisa LaFlamme controversy

The head of CTV News has gone on leave following the ouster of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Michael Melling faced criticism over veteran journalist's abrupt ouster

Emma Paling · CBC News ·
Lisa LaFlamme poses with her Canadian Screen Award for best national news cnchor in Toronto on Aug. 17. (George Pimentel/The Canadian Press)

The head of CTV News has gone on leave following the ouster of news anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Michael Melling, the vice-president of the news division at CTV's parent company Bell Media, "decided to take leave from his current role effective immediately to spend time with his family," according to an internal memo sent Friday and obtained by CBC News.

"His decision reflects our shared desire to support the newsroom and do what's best to help the team move past the current circumstances to focus on delivering the stories that matter to Canadians."

Melling faced criticism over LaFlamme's abrupt departure from CTV, which raised allegations of sexism and ageism. He took over as head of news in January.

LaFlamme revealed last week that she'd been "blindsided" by Bell Media's decision to end her contract. 

"At 58, I still thought I had a lot more time to tell more of the stories that impact our daily lives," she said in an online video.

WATCH | LaFlamme signs off for the last time: 

CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme announces she was let go

9 days ago
Duration 2:42
LaFlamme said she was 'blindsided' as Bell Media ended her contract after more than 30 years.

With files from Idil Mussa

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now