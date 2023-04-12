Canada's Drag Race, Paw Patrol clean up on CSAs' second night

Reality TV staple and apparent irresistible political draw Canada's Drag Race virtually swept the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) second night, taking home six of their golden statues in a ceremony recognizing lifestyle and reality television.

It is a slight improvement for the RuPaul's Drag Race-inspired show, which took home five awards last year. It won many of the same awards this year (best direction, best writing and achievement in casting for a reality or competition program) while also picking up best sound, best production design and best host for Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

The top prize for such shows though went to The Amazing Race Canada, which was awarded both best reality or competition program along with best picture editing.

Elsewhere, CTV's Mary Makes it Easy picked up wins for best direction and best photography for a lifestyle or reality competition — along with best lifestyle program or series overall.

In the news world, CBC News Morning Live with Heather Hiscox won best morning show. Hiscox previously won best national news anchor in 2018 at the awards, while her show was nominated in the same category last year.

CBC's Heather Hiscox at the CSAs on Wednesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Q host Tom Power also saw a win, receiving best host of a talk show or entertainment series for The Junos Pre-Show with Tom Power. Etalk was named winner for best entertainment news program or series, and 1 Queen 5 Queers won best talk program or series.

Earlier in the day, organizers handed out awards for children's programming and animation. Preschool powerhouse Paw Patrol won three of that category's awards, including best direction and sound in animation, and best preschool program or series.

TVO's All-Round Champion, which pits Canadian teen athletes against each other in various sports, came out on top for both best children's or youth non-fiction program or series, and best picture editing for children's or youth programming.

The Hardy Boys also nabbed a pair of trophies, taking both best direction and best writing for a children's or youth program. And The Snoopy Show, based on the iconic Charles M Schulz comic strip, took home best animated program or series, while Detention Adventure won the same award in the children's or youth category.

On Tuesday, the CSAs gave out over 30 awards to news, documentary, factual and sports programming. To Kill a Tiger, We're All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) and BLK: An Origin Story emerged as the top winners, with three, four and five wins respectively.

Ceremonies will continue throughout the week, with two awards categories presented each day until Friday, when honours for comedy and drama will take centre stage.

Other notable winners announced Wednesday include: