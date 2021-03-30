Canadian Screen Awards: Schitt's Creek leads nominations for 3rd year running

Well into its third year of topping awards shows, comedy Schitt's Creek led the nominations for this year's Canadian Screen Awards with 21 nods.

The show, which saw its sixth and final season run last year, also topped the CSA nominations list in 2020 and shared the honour with Anne with an E in 2019. It swept the comedy category at the Emmys in September, and last month won the Golden Globe for best comedy while star Catherine O'Hara took home the award for best actress.

At the CSAs, the show is competing for best writing and best direction for a comedy, as well as best comedy series. Father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy are up for best lead actor in a comedy, while Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara are up for best lead actress.

The Schitt's Creek nominations were among a a number of honours given to departing shows. CTV's Cardinal, which broadcast its fourth and final season last year, had the second-most nods with 15 and tied with CBC's ill-fated Trickster — which was cancelled earlier this year after its first season.

Best comedy series

Baroness Von Sketch Show

Kim's Convenience

Letterkenny

Schitt's Creek

Workin' Moms

Kim's Convenience, the long-running Canadian sitcom, took home 11 nominations for the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards. (CBC Gem)

Slightly further down the list was Kim's Convenience with 11 nods — it is also nominated for best comedy and best comedy writing and direction, while stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon are up for best lead actor and actress.

The sitcom is broadcasting its final season this year, though two of its other stars — Nicole Power and Andrew Phung — will appear in their own new, half-hour original comedies. Those are set to launch during the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season.

Phung is nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his work on Kim's Convenience.

Best lead actress, TV comedy

Jean Yoon, Kim's Convenience

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Dani Kind, Workin' Moms

Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms

Best lead actor, TV comedy

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Kim's Convenience

Jared Keeso, Letterkenny

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Also up for 11 awards, including best comedy, is Workin' Moms, while Baroness Von Sketch Show is in the running for six.

Blood Quantum, a horror flick about a zombie uprising on a First Nations reserve, topped the film nominations with 10 nods, including best original screenplay, best actor for lead star Michael Greyeyes and achievement in visual effects.

Despite that, the film was not nominated for best motion picture.

Forrest Goodluck, Michael Greyeyes and Kiowa Gordon appear in a scene from Jeff Barnaby's sophomore feature film Blood Quantum. The film is up for 10 awards at the 2021 CSAs. (Elevation Pictures)

That honour did go to Funny Boy — director Deepa Mehta's adaptation of the novel of the same name — about a Tamil young man coming of age during the Sri Lankan civil war.

The film, which is nominated in nine categories at the CSAs, was originally Canada's submission to the Oscars for best international film, though it was later rejected by the Academy for falling short of their language requirements..

Best motion picture

Beans

Funny Boy

Nadia, Butterfly

The Nest

Souterrain (Underground)

Best original screenplay

Charles Officer, Wendy Brathwaite, Akilla's Escape

Jeff Barnaby, Blood Quantum

Evan Morgan, The Kid Detective

Sean Durkin, The Nest

Sophie Dupuis, Souterrain (Underground)

Before its rejection, the film stirred controversy for a lack of Tamil actors in its core cast, as well as what Mehta herself called a "dodgy" representation of the Tamil language. Mehta said the actors' voices were later re-recorded, and the film showed up among 366 eligible for best picture at the Oscars — the highest number in 50 years .

Charles Officer's crime drama Akilla's Escape scooped up eight nods, though it was also left off the best motion picture list. It was followed by the Oka Crisis-inspired Beans and rape-revenge thriller Violation with five nods each.

The last two films garnered their directors — Tracey Deer and co-directors Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli respectively — nominations for the John Dunning best first feature film award.

Actors Saul Williams and Donisha Prendergast are shown in this undated handout photo from the film Akilla's Escape. It is nominated for eight awards, including a best actor nod for Williams. (Toronto International Film Festival/The Canadian Press)

The awards moved to a digital format last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced awards shows to impose social distancing guidelines. The live gala events were cancelled and the announcement of winners postponed, in a move that organizers said would likely cause a "disastrous" financial fallout .

This year's awards will take place from May 17-20, as part of a seven-part, genre-based series of presentations streamed from www.academy.ca as well as the Canadian Academy Twitter and YouTube channels.

The main event, which will feature a "curated selection of prominent awards," will stream live on May 20 at 8:00 pm ET.

Select 2021 nominees:

Best lead actress, drama series

Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth

Karine Vanasse, Cardinal

Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown

Crystle Lightning, Trickster

Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp

Best lead actor, TV drama series

Peter Mooney, Burden of Truth

Billy Campbell, Cardinal

Roger Cross, Coroner

Hamza Haq, Transplant

Joel Oulette, Trickster

Joel Oulette, left, appears in a scene from Trickster. Though the show was cancelled after just one season, Oulette is up for an award for best lead actor in a drama series. (CBC)

Best performing arts program

La Bohème

FreeUp! Emancipation Day Special

Othello

We're Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special

Best documentary program

Company Town

Finding Sally

Hockey Mom

The Internet of Everything

They Call Me Dr. Miami

Best history documentary program or series

Cheating Hitler: Surviving the Holocaust

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Fight to the Finish

Unabomber: In His Own Words

Witches of Salem

Baroness Von Sketch Show starring Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne, Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen in a witch sketch from the show's final season. All four are nominated for the best sketch comedy show and ensemble performance category. (Jackie Brown)

Best sketch comedy show & ensemble performance

Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, Baroness Von Sketch Show

Cathy Jones, Mark Critch, Susan Kent, Trent McClellan, This Hour has 22 Minutes

Maggie Cassella, Katie Rigg, Carolyn Taylor, Gavin Crawford, Lea DeLaria, Colin Mochrie, Kinley Mochrie, Deb McGrath, We're Funny That Way: The Virtual Pride Special

Best performance, children's or youth

Lilly Bartlam, Detention Adventure

Simone Miller Castoro-Qualizza, Detention Adventure

Tomaso Sanelli, Detention Adventure

Saara Chaudry, Dino Dana

Ruby Jay, Holly Hobbie

Best local newscast

CBC Vancouver News at 6

CityNews at 6

CTV: News Toronto at 6

Global News BC

Best news anchor, national

Melissa Ridgen, Dennis Ward, APTN National News

Andrew Chang, Adrienne Arsenault, Ian Hanomansing, CBC News: The National

Lisa LaFlamme, CTV: National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Dawna Friesen, Global National

Best news anchor, local

Debra Arbec, CBC Montreal News at 6

Tom Murphy, Amy Smith, CBC Nova Scotia News

Dwight Drummond, CBC Toronto News at 6

Chris Ensing, CBC Windsor News at 6

Michelle Dubé, Nathan Downer, CTV: News Toronto at 6

Donald Brittain award for best social/political documentary program

9/11 Kids

Above the Law

Assholes: A Theory

Meat the Future

The Walrus and the Whistleblower

Brandon Ingram, left, and Rehan Mudannayake appear in a scene from Funny Boy. The film is nominated for nine awards, including best adapted screenplay. (Vidur Bharatram)

Best adapted screenplay

Taylor Olson, Bone Cage

Patrick deWitt, French Exit

Shyam Selvadurai, Deepa Mehta, Funny Boy

Catherine Léger, Goddess of the Fireflies | La déesse des mouches à feu

Johnny Darrell, Andrew Duncan, Loretta Sarah Todd, Monkey Beach

Best performance by an actor in a leading role, film

Saul Williams, Akilla's Escape

Michael Greyeyes, Blood Quantum

Alex Wolff, Castle in the Ground

Lance Henriksen, Falling

Joakim Robillard, Souterrain (Underground)

Best performance by an actress in a leading role, film

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Carmen Moore, Rustic Oracle

Rosalie Pépin, Vacarme

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation

Best national newscast

APTN National News

CBC News: The National

CTV: National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National

Best news or information program

APTN: Nation to Nation - Stopping the Ripple

CBC News: the fifth estate - The Autopsy (Part 1)

CBC News: The National - January 8, 2020

CBC Vancouver: Unmasking Racism

W5: The Invisible Man

A complete list of nominees in all categories is available at academy.ca.