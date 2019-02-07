Canadian Screen Awards: Anne with an E, Schitt's Creek lead contenders
Broadcast gala celebrating Canadian TV, film and digital content set for March 31
Anne with an E and Schitt's Creek, among the current wave of homegrown TV shows making a splash with international and domestic audiences, lead the race for this year's Canadian Screen Awards (CSA).
Andrew Phung of CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience and actor-comedian Aisha Alfa unveiled this year's contenders at an event hosted by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television in Toronto on Thursday morning. The annual awards celebrate achievements in Canadian screen content, including film, television and digital media.
For a second consecutive year, CBC period drama Anne with an E was the lead nominee, tied this year with CBC's widely hailed comedy Schitt's Creek with 15 nominations. Netflix carries the two shows outside Canada.
CTV's crime drama Cardinal wasn't far behind with 14 nominations.
Other current TV favourites that earned multiple nods include medical drama Mary Kills People (Global), sitcom Workin' Moms (CBC), historical epic Vikings (History), supernatural western series Wynonna Earp (Space) and quirky, adult-themed comedy Letterkenny (CraveTV).
Best Drama Series
- Anne with an E
- Bad Blood
- Blood and Water
- Frankie Drake Mysteries
- Vikings
Best Comedy Series
- Letterkenny
- Mr. D
- Schitt's Creek
- Second Jen
- Workin' Moms
CBC netted more than 200 nominations overall, including 35 for CBC News. Notable nominees include CBC News: The National (13 nods), The Fifth Estate (six), Marketplace (four) and Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo (two).
French films dominate
This year's film contenders are a lesser-known bunch, with the best film category completely dominated by French-language titles.
The leading movie nominees are both thrillers: the apocalyptic drama Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume) and sinister French- and English-language tale The Great Darkened Days (La grande noirceur), which tied with eight nominations each.
Best motion picture
- A Colony (Une colonie)
- Family First (Chien de garde)
- Genesis (Genèse)
- Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume)
- The Great Darkened Days (La grande noirceur)
Best feature-length documentary
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
- Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt
- Letter from Masanjia
- The Devil's Share (La Part du diable)
- What Walaa Wants
Other titles in the running in the movie categories include Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kim Nguyen's star-studded The Hummingbird Project, Inuit lacrosse story The Grizzlies, Afrofuturist tale Brown Girl Begins andAnthropocene: The Human Epoch, the documentary portion of a multidisciplinary project by photographer Edward Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier.
Animal Behaviour, the comedic National Film Board of Canada animated short nominated for the upcoming Oscars, also garnered a CSA nod.
Winners will be announced at various events during the academy's annual Canadian Screen Week celebrations in March, which culminate in the televised Canadian Screen Awards gala in Toronto on March 31, broadcast on CBC.
Select 2019 nominees:
Best Lead Actress, TV Comedy
- Cindy Sampson, Private Eyes
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms
- Dani Kind, Workin' Moms
Best Lead Actor, TV Comedy
- Jared Keeso, Letterkenny
- Jason Priestley, Private Eyes
- Gerry Dee, Mr. D
- Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Best Lead Actor, TV Drama Series
- Kim Coates, Bad Blood
- Jerry O'Connell, Carter
- Aaron Ashmore, Killjoys
- Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries
- Eric McCormack, Travelers
Best Lead Actress, Drama Series
- Amybeth McNulty, Anne with an E
- Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth
- Caroline Dhavernas, Mary Kills People
- Wendy Crewson, The Detail
- Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp
Best Lead Actress, TV Drama Program or Limited Series
- Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury
- Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Blackfly Season
- Tori Anderson, Caught
- Amy Matysio, Save Me
Best Lead Actor, TV Drama Program or Limited Series
- Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury
- Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season
- Allan Hawco, Caught
- Fab Filippo, Save Me
Best Local Newscast
- CBC Toronto News at Six
- CityNews
- CTV News at 6 (Vancouver)
- CTV News Toronto at 6
Best National Newscast
- CBC News: The National
- CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
- Global National
Best News or Information Series
- APTN Investigates
- CBC News: Marketplace
- The Fifth Estate
- W5
Best Sports Program or Series
- Endless - In Pursuit of The Barkley (TSN)
- I AM: Auston Matthews (Sportsnet)
- Kevin Stevens - Shattered (Sportsnet)
- Reborn - Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda (TSN)
Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance
- Baroness von Sketch Show
- Caution: May Contain Nuts
- This Hour Has 22 Minutes
Best Limited Series or Program
- Cardinal: Blackfly Season
- Caught
- Second Opinion
- The Indian Detective
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
- Driving with Selvi
- Quiet Killing
- The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution
- The Way Out
Best Web Program or Series, Fiction
- Chateau Laurier
- Gary and His Demons
- Ghost BFF
- How to Buy a Baby
Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction
- Farm Crime
- In Chinatown
- MUCH Pride
- The Artists: The Pioneers Behind the Pixels
- The Move
Best News Anchor, Local
- Debra Arbec, CBC Montreal News at 6
- Tom Murphy, Amy Smith, CBC Nova Scotia News
- Dwight Drummond, CBC Toronto News at Six
- Ken Shaw, CTV News Toronto at 6
- Michelle Dubé, CTV News Toronto at 6
Best News Anchor, National
- Heather Hiscox, CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox
- Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing, CBC News: The National
- Lisa LaFlamme, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
- Dawna Friesen, Global National
A complete list of nominees in all categories is available at academy.ca.