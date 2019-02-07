Canadian Screen Awards: Anne with an E, Schitt's Creek lead contenders

Anne with an E and Schitt's Creek, among the current wave of homegrown TV shows making a splash with international and domestic audiences, lead the race for this year's Canadian Screen Awards (CSA).

Andrew Phung of CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience and actor-comedian Aisha Alfa unveiled this year's contenders at an event hosted by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television in Toronto on Thursday morning. The annual awards celebrate achievements in Canadian screen content, including film, television and digital media.

For a second consecutive year, CBC period drama Anne with an E was the lead nominee, tied this year with CBC's widely hailed comedy Schitt's Creek with 15 nominations. Netflix carries the two shows outside Canada.

CTV's crime drama Cardinal wasn't far behind with 14 nominations.

Billy Campbell stars as detective John Cardinal in the crime series Cardinal. (CNW Group/CTV)

Other current TV favourites that earned multiple nods include medical drama Mary Kills People (Global), sitcom Workin' Moms (CBC), historical epic Vikings (History), supernatural western series Wynonna Earp (Space) and quirky, adult-themed comedy Letterkenny (CraveTV).

Best Drama Series

Anne with an E

Bad Blood

Blood and Water

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Vikings

Lisa Codrington, from left, Nathan Dales, Jared Keeso and Michelle Mylett appear in the hit comedy Letterkenny. (Bell Media)

Best Comedy Series

Letterkenny

Mr. D

Schitt's Creek

Second Jen

Workin' Moms

CBC netted more than 200 nominations overall, including 35 for CBC News. Notable nominees include CBC News: The National (13 nods), The Fifth Estate (six), Marketplace (four) and Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo (two).

French films dominate

This year's film contenders are a lesser-known bunch, with the best film category completely dominated by French-language titles.

The leading movie nominees are both thrillers: the apocalyptic drama Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume) and sinister French- and English-language tale The Great Darkened Days (La grande noirceur), which tied with eight nominations each.

Best motion picture

A Colony (Une colonie)

Family First (Chien de garde)

Genesis (Genèse)

Just a Breath Away (Dans la brume)

The Great Darkened Days (La grande noirceur)

Best feature-length documentary

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt

Letter from Masanjia

The Devil's Share (La Part du diable)

What Walaa Wants​

Other titles in the running in the movie categories include Oscar-nominated filmmaker Kim Nguyen's star-studded The Hummingbird Project, Inuit lacrosse story The Grizzlies, Afrofuturist tale Brown Girl Begins andAnthropocene: The Human Epoch, the documentary portion of a multidisciplinary project by photographer Edward Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier.

Animal Behaviour, the comedic National Film Board of Canada animated short nominated for the upcoming Oscars, also garnered a CSA nod.

Winners will be announced at various events during the academy's annual Canadian Screen Week celebrations in March, which culminate in the televised Canadian Screen Awards gala in Toronto on March 31, broadcast on CBC.

Select 2019 nominees:

Best Lead Actress, TV Comedy

Cindy Sampson, Private Eyes

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Catherine Reitman, Workin' Moms

Dani Kind, Workin' Moms

Best Lead Actor, TV Comedy

Jared Keeso, Letterkenny

Jason Priestley, Private Eyes

Gerry Dee, Mr. D

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Best Lead Actor, TV Drama Series

Kim Coates, Bad Blood

Jerry O'Connell, Carter

Aaron Ashmore, Killjoys

Yannick Bisson, Murdoch Mysteries

Eric McCormack, Travelers

Amybeth McNulty is a TV drama lead actress nominee for her role as Anne Shirley in Anne with an E. (Photo Credit: Chris Reardon)

Best Lead Actress, Drama Series

Amybeth McNulty, Anne with an E

Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth

Caroline Dhavernas, Mary Kills People

Wendy Crewson, The Detail

Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp

Best Lead Actress, TV Drama Program or Limited Series

Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury

Karine Vanasse, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Tori Anderson, Caught

Amy Matysio, Save Me

Best Lead Actor, TV Drama Program or Limited Series

Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury

Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Allan Hawco, Caught

Fab Filippo, Save Me

Best Local Newscast

CBC Toronto News at Six

CityNews

CTV News at 6 (Vancouver)

CTV News Toronto at 6

Best National Newscast

CBC News: The National

CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Global National

Best News or Information Series

APTN Investigates

CBC News: Marketplace

The Fifth Estate

W5

Best Sports Program or Series

Endless - In Pursuit of The Barkley (TSN)

I AM: Auston Matthews (Sportsnet)

Kevin Stevens - Shattered (Sportsnet)

Reborn - Basketball & Reconciliation in Rwanda (TSN)

Baroness von Sketch Show stars and creators Jennifer Whalen, from left, Aurora Browne, Meredith MacNeill and Carolyn Taylor are nomined for their sketch series. (CBC)

Best Sketch Comedy Show & Ensemble Performance

Baroness von Sketch Show

Caution: May Contain Nuts

This Hour Has 22 Minutes

Best Limited Series or Program

Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Caught

Second Opinion

The Indian Detective

Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program

Driving with Selvi

Quiet Killing

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution

The Way Out

Best Web Program or Series, Fiction

Chateau Laurier

Gary and His Demons

Ghost BFF

How to Buy a Baby

Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction

Farm Crime

In Chinatown

MUCH Pride

The Artists: The Pioneers Behind the Pixels

The Move

National Ballet of Canada dancer Siphe November appears in a scene from the CBC Arts series The Move. (CBC Arts)

Best News Anchor, Local

Debra Arbec, CBC Montreal News at 6

Tom Murphy, Amy Smith, CBC Nova Scotia News

Dwight Drummond, CBC Toronto News at Six

Ken Shaw, CTV News Toronto at 6

Michelle Dubé, CTV News Toronto at 6

Best News Anchor, National

Heather Hiscox, CBC News: Morning Live with Heather Hiscox

Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Ian Hanomansing, CBC News: The National

Lisa LaFlamme, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme

Dawna Friesen, Global National

The National hosts, from left, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang, Adrienne Arsenault and Ian Hanomansing are nominated for best national news anchor. (CBC)

A complete list of nominees in all categories is available at academy.ca.