Canadian Screen Awards reveal 2019 contenders

Andrew Phung of CBC sitcom Kim's Convenience and actor-comedian Aisha Alfa are unveiling this year's Canadian Screen Award nominees in Toronto Thursday morning.

Organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, the annual prize celebrates achievements in homegrown screen content, including film, television and digital media.

Winners will be announced at various events during the academy's annual Canadian Screen Week celebrations in March, which culminate in the televised Canadian Screen Awards gala in Toronto on March 31, with the proceedings broadcast on CBC.