CBC, APTN pick up major wins on first night of Canadian Screen Awards

CBC and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) won big at the opening night of the Canadian Screen Awards on Monday.

The annual event, which recognizes excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media, began Monday and will wrap on Sunday, April 10. The week-long affair is organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, with two different awards categories to be presented each day .

Monday's awards ceremonies are dedicated to nominees in the broadcast news category (which aired 7:00 p.m. ET) and the documentary & factual categories (which air at 8:30 p.m. ET). CBC led the broadcast news category with six wins.

CBC's The Fifth Estate: 13 Deadly Hours received the award for best news or information program. The episode offers a full account of the 2020 mass shootings across Nova Scotia. The rampage killed more than 22 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting event in Canadian history.

Meanwhile, CBC's flagship evening newscast The National won in the best national newscast category, while Vancouver's Belle Puri, a reporter/producer with CBC Vancouver News at 6, won the prize for best local reporter.

APTN wins for best news series, segment

APTN has won three broadcast news awards on the first night of the CSAs, including best news or information series for APTN Investigates, its weekly investigative news program. (APTN)

APTN, a national broadcaster that focuses on stories about Indigenous people, won best news or information series for APTN Investigates, its weekly investigative news program. An episode of the same series, called "The Death Report," received the award for best news or information segment.

Tina House, an APTN National News reporter, won the award for best national reporter. House is a video journalist who has worked in the broadcaster's Vancouver bureau since 2007.

For the third year in a row, the Canadian Screen Awards will be presented virtually. A capstone ceremony will air Sunday, April 10 on CBC and CBC Gem.

Other CBC winners in the broadcast news category are:

Best news anchor, local: Anita Bathe, CBC Vancouver News at 6

Best photography, news or information: Jean-François Bisson, The National - Uganda's Gorillas & The COVID Threat

Best live news special: CBC News Special: Installation of the 30th Governor General Mary Simon

Some other notable wins from the category:

Best host or interviewer, news or information: Avery Haines, W5: A Town Divided

Best local newscast: CTV News Toronto at 6

Best news anchor, national: Lisa LaFlamme, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme