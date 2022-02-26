Scarborough wins 3 Canadian Screen Awards, including best motion picture

Critical darling Scarborough came out on top at the final night of the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, winning best motion picture, achievement in direction and performance by an actor in a leading role on Sunday.

Scarborough marked the feature film debut of directors Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, who received the achievement in direction award. Thirteen-year-old Liam Diaz — who portrayed Bing in the film — is one of the youngest actors in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards to win the award for performance by a leading actor.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2021, tells the story of Bing, Sylvie and Laura, three children who forge a strong friendship over their shared experiences living in an underserved community.

It was adapted from Catherine Hernandez's 2017 novel of the same name, with the author writing the film's script.

Scarborough co-directors Shasha Nakhai, left, and Rich Williamson, centre, stand with writer Catherine Hernandez on the first day of filming. Nakhai and Williamson won the 2022 Canadian Screen Award for achievement in direction. (Kenya-Jade Pinto/Courtesy of Compy Films)

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers earned two awards on Sunday for a pair of projects.

She won the award for performance by a leading actress in a film for her role as Niska in Danis Goulet's dystopian allegory Night Raiders. The film is set in a future world where Indigenous children are taken from their families and become wards of a brutal military state.

Tailfeathers also produced and directed the Ted Rogers best feature film documentary, Kímmapiiyipitssini: The Meaning of Empathy. The film chronicles the community-wide impact of the opioid crisis on the Kainai First Nation in Alberta, where hundreds of lives have been lost to addiction.

Sort Of wins best TV comedy, Transplant sweeps drama awards

In the television categories, Sort Of won the prize for best comedy. The new series, co-written by Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, stars Baig as a gender-fluid millennial who straddles competing identities as a bartender, a babysitter to an affluent family, and the child of Pakistani immigrants.

Kim's Convenience actors Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Jean Yoon were named best lead actor and actress in a comedy, respectively. The CBC comedy, about a Korean Canadian family who own a convenience store in downtown Toronto, ended in 2021 after an acclaimed five-season run.

CTV drama Transplant, about a Syrian refugee who works as an emergency room medical resident in a Toronto hospital, swept the drama categories; the series was named best drama, while Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf were named best lead actor and actress in a drama series, respectively.

Bilal Baig is pictured as Sabi Mehboob in the CBC/HBO show Sort Of, which won the Canadian Screen Award for best comedy series on Sunday. (CBC)

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel and Brad Goreski won the award for best host or presenter of a factual or reality/competition series for their work on the second season of Canada's Drag Race.

The Cogeco Fund audience choice award, voted on by the public, was given to drama series Wynonna Earp.

This year's Radius award, which highlights the work of a Canadian film or TV professional who is currently making waves globally in the film or television industry, was awarded to Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The three recipients of the inaugural changemaker award, given to media professionals who use their platform to call out systemic discrimination and racism, were sportscaster Kayla Grey, culture journalist Kathleen Newman-Bremang and CBC host Amanda Parris.

Legendary sports commentator Bob Cole received the lifetime achievement award.

Hamza Haq stars in Transplant, the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards winner for best drama series. Haq won the award for lead actor in a drama series, while his co-star Laurence Leboeuf won the award for lead actress in a drama series. (CTV)

The complete list of winners from Sunday can be found below: