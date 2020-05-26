The National, The Accountant of Auschwitz lead first night of Canadian Screen Awards

Two CBC programs, flagship nightly newscast The National and documentary The Accountant of Auschwitz, led the first batch of winners Monday at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) with four awards each, as the ceremony moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year, the weeklong event organized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television recognizes excellence in Canadian film, television and digital media. This year's ceremony was cancelled in mid- March , shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

Monday's announcements saw the winners for broadcast news, sports programming, and documentary and factual content streamed from the academy's website and social media pages.

For news, The National's Paul Hunter and Jared Thomas won for best national reporter and best photographer, respectively. Thomas received the recognition for his work showcasing the decaying glaciers of Yukon.

WATCH | Capturing climate change in Yukon's glaciers:

CBC videographer/editor Jared Thomas talks about one of his most memorable assignments of 2018 when he travelled with Susan Ormiston to Kluane National Park in Canada’s Yukon to document the impact of climate change on the territory’s glaciers. 1:42

The program was also given the award for best news or information segment for the piece Scars Left Behind, in which victims of the 2018 Toronto van attack opened up to reporter Ioanna Roumeliotis about their recovery and rehabilitation.

Adrienne Arsenault, Rosemary Barton, Andrew Chang and Ian Hanomansing also received the joint honour of best news anchor for their work on the show.

WATCH | Survivors of Toronto van attack open up about recovery:

Two survivors of the Toronto van attack opened up to CBC News as they work through their recovery — they told CBC's Ioanna Roumelioitis they are still trying to deal with the physical and psychological scars from that attack. 11:52

In documentaries, CBC's The Accountant of Auschwitz — about the prosecution and penitence of German SS officer Oskar Gröning — won best original music and best history documentary program, as well as awards for best editorial research and best visual research.

Finding the Secret Path , a documentary about Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie's final year and his efforts to bring the story of Chanie Wenjack to the national stage, picked up a pair of trophies as well.

That film finished a project three years in the making, including animated film The Secret Path and Gord Downie's Secret Path in Concert. Both were awarded at last year's CSAs, while this year Finding the Secret Path won best biography or arts documentary program and best director for Downie's brother, Mike Downie.

WATCH | 'Finding the Secret Path': Capturing Gord Downie's final year:

Before his passing, Gord Downie took this country on a profound journey. Now, one year later, Gord's brothers take us through his final year full of passion and emotion, and share what it was like to be right by his side the entire way. 4:55

Other CBC Wins included:

Best news or information series: The Fifth Estate.

Best picture editing, factual: The Fifth Estate.

Best news anchor, local: Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, Adrian Harewood, CBC Ottawa News at 6.

Best sports analyst: Helen Upperton, CBC Sports - Bobsleigh World Championships - Men's Final.

Donald Brittain Award for best social/ political documentary program: Mr. Jane and Finch.

Best writing, documentary: Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George - Mr. Jane and Finch.

Best writing, factual: Jonny Harris, Fraser Young, Graham Chittenden, Steve Dylan - Still Standing - Churchill.

Best production, interactive: Super Queeroes.

Best web program or series, non-fiction : Canada's a Drag.

Best sound, non-fiction: Jane Tattersall, Sue Conley, Lou Solakofski, Andy Malcolm, Sandra Fox - Remarkable Rabbits.

Best photography, documentary or factual: Maya Bankovic, Ann Tipper - In the Making - Rebecca Belmore.

Best documentary program: To the Worlds.

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or series: A Day in the Life of Earth.

WATCH | The Accountant Of Auschwitz trailer:

Oskar Groning was the charged at the age of 93 for crimes related to genocide - he was the accountant at the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz. 2:04

Other notable winners included: