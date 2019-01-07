Schitt's Creek, Anne with an E and Letter Kenny are among among the top television contenders heading into the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto.

The annual awards week honours the best in Canadian film, TV, news and digital storytelling. Major categories, including best comedy series, best drama series and best film, are being presented at a gala event broadcasting live from the Sony Centre.

Anne with an E, starring Amybeth McNulty as Anne Shirley, is among the nominees for best drama series. (Chris Reardon)

On the film side, a number of French-language titles are in the running, including Une colonie (A Colony) and Chien de garde (Family First). Both were directed by women who are also nominated for achievement in direction — notable given the lack of female director nominees at this year's Academy Awards.

Nominees in the main categories include:

Best motion picture

Chien de garde (Family First)

de garde (Family First) Dans la brume (Just a Breath Away)

la brume (Just a Breath Away) Genèse ( Genesis)

Genesis) La G rande N oirceur ( The Great Darkened Days)

N The Great Darkened Days) Une colonie ( A Colony)

Best drama series

Anne with an E

Bad Blood

Blood and Water

Frankie Drake Mysteries

Drake Mysteries Vikings

Best comedy series

Letterkenny

Mr. D

Schitt's Creek

Creek Second Jen

Workin ' Moms

Stephan James, Deepa Mehta among special honourees

Special honours will be given to comedian Mary Walsh, If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James and filmmaker Deepa Mehta, who is receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Walsh, a writer-actress-comedian well known for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, is also being acknowledged for her achievements with the Earle Grey award.

Stephan James, seen here at the Academy Awards in February, is being recognized with a special award for "making waves globally." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

James will receive the inaugural Radius Award. According to the Canadian Academy's website, it's "in recognition of a Canadian in the entertainment industry for making waves globally." James received a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year for his role on the limited series Homecoming and rose to prominence with the 2016 film Race.

The comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall, whose eponymous TV series ran from 1989-95, will receive the Academy Icon Award.

From left: Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, Mark McKinney and Kevin McDonald are shown in a scene from, The Kids in the Hall: Death Comes to Town, which aired in 2010. (Michael Gibson/IFC/Associated Press)

Celebrating Canadian TV, film, media

At a pre-televised ceremony earlier on Sunday called the Cinematic Arts Gala, La Grande Noirceur (The Great Darkened Days) took home the most technical awards and Sarah Gadon won for her supporting performance in the film.

Oscar-nominatedAnimal Behaviour won best animated short. Its creators, Alison Snowden and David Fine, previously won an Academy Award in 1995 for their short Bob's Birthday.

Oscar-nominated Animal Behaviour, about a group therapy session for animals, took home best animated short at a pre-televised ceremony on Sunday. (Courtesy of NFB)

Earlier this week, dozens of other awards were given out to honour news, digital storytelling and various television series categories. Anne with an E, Cardinal: Blackfly Season, Schitt's Creek, Baroness von Sketch Show, Letterkenny and Paw Patrol were among the many trophy recipients.

This year's broadcast has opted to go without a host and instead will insert comedy bits as entertainment in between award presentations.

Other categories being presented Sunday, with winners to be updated in bold, include the following:

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Émilie Bierre , Une colonie ( A Colony)

, A Colony) Valeria Henríquez , The Padre

, The Padre Rose-Marie Perreault , Les faux tatouages ( Fake Tattoos)

, faux Fake Tattoos) Brigitte Poupart , Les salopes ou le sucre naturel de la peau (Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin)

, ou le sucre de la or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin) Carla Turcotte , Sashinka

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Martin Dubreuil , La G rande N oirceur ( The Great Darkened Days)

, La G N The Great Darkened Days) Paul Nutarariaq , The Grizzlies

, The Grizzlies Brandon Oakes , Through Black Spruce

, Through Black Spruce Théodore Pellerin , Chien de garde (Family First)

, de garde (Family First) Michael Rowe, Crown and Anchor

Best lead actress, comedy

Dani Kind, Workin ' Moms

Kind, ' Moms Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Creek Catherine Reitman , Workin ' Moms

' Moms Cindy Sampson , Private Eyes

Best lead actor, comedy

Gerry Dee , Mr. D

Mr. D Jared Keeso , Letterkenny

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Creek Jason Priestley , Private Eyes

Best lead actress, drama series

Wendy Crewson , The Detail

The Detail Caroline Dhavernas , Mary Kills People

, Mary Kills People Kristin Kreuk , Burden of Truth

, Burden of Truth Amybeth McNulty , Anne with an E

, Anne with an E Melanie Scrofano , Wynonna Earp Space

Best lead actor, drama series

Aaron Ashmore , Killjoys Space

, Killjoys Space Yannick Bisson , Murdoch Mysteries

, Mysteries Kim Coates , Bad Blood City

Bad Blood City Eric McCormack, Travelers Showcase

Jerry O'Connell , Carter

Best lead actress, drama or limited series

Tori Anderson, Caught

Anderson, Caught Amy Matysio , Save Me

, Save Me Karine Vanasse , Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Cardinal: Season Mary Walsh, A Christmas Fury

Best lead actor, drama or limited series

Billy Campbell, Cardinal: Blackfly Season

Season Fab Filippo , Save Me

, Save Me Allan Hawco , Caught

Caught Mark McKinney, A Christmas Fury

Best writing, comedy

Letterkenny ( Letterkenny Spelling Bee), Jared Keeso , Jacob Tierney

( Spelling Bee), Jared , Jacob Mohawk Girls (White but A'right ), Cynthia Knight

), Cynthia Knight Nirvanna the Band the Show (The Book), Andrew Appelle , Robert Hyland , Curt Lobb , Jay McCarrol , Matthew Miller, Jared Raab

the Band the Show (The Book), Andrew , Robert , Curt , Jay , Matthew Miller, Jared Schitt's Creek (Singles Week), Daniel Levy

Creek (Singles Week), Daniel Levy Trailer Park Boys (F--kin' F-- ked Out Of Our F--kin' Minds), JP Tremblay , Mike Smith, Robb Wells

Achievement in direction

Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Une colonie (A Colony)

colonie (A Colony) Sophie Dupuis, Chien de garde (Family First)

Chien de garde (Family First) Jasmin Mozaffari, Firecrackers

Firecrackers Daniel Roby, Dans la brume (Just a Breath Away)

la brume (Just a Breath Away) Maxime Giroux, La G rande Noirceur (The Great Darkened Days)

Best reality/competition program or series:

Big Brother Canada

Canada's Smartest Person Junior

Knock Knock Ghost

MasterChef Canada

Canada The Amazing Race Canada

Ted Rogers best feature length documentary

Anthropocene : The Human Epoch

: The Human Epoch Immaculate Memories: The Uncluttered Worlds of Christopher Pratt

Letter from Masanjia

La Part du diable ( The Devil's Share)

The Devil's Share) What Walaa Wants

The Canadian Screen Awards broadcast is airing on CBC-TV and CBC Gem streaming service at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31.