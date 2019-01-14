Sandra Oh wins at Critics' Choice Awards for Killing Eve, while Roma is top film

Canadian Sandra Oh was among the talent picking up prizes at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, winning for best actress in a drama series for the spy series Killing Eve.

The role earned her a Golden Globe earlier this month. While on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., 47-year-old Oh paid tribute to her co-star in the BBC America TV show, 25-year-old Liverpool-born Jodie Comer, calling her "my other half, the person who's pushed me to the limit."

Roma was the top winner, capturing awards for best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honours for director Alfonso Cuaron.

The ceremony also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.



The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied for top television winners with three apiece. Maisel won the top comedy honour for the second year in a row, and series star Rachel Brosnahan also was a repeat winner for best actress in a comedy series.

Glenn Close, left, and Lady Gaga, were winners in a tie for the best actress award. , (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Black Panther and Vice each won three awards, including a pair of acting honours for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The best actress prize wasn't the only award that resulted in a tie: Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette split the best actress in a limited series or movie made for television honour.

Elsie Fisher won the best new actress honor for her breakthrough role in Eighth Grade.

The show was broadcast live on the CW network and hosted by Taye Diggs.