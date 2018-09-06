Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub in a London hotel after drinking excessively, a coroner's inquest concluded Thursday.

A police officer told the inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court that O'Riordan was found submerged in the bathtub on Jan. 15.

The 46-year-old singer didn't leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Five miniature alcohol bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room, and toxicology tests revealed a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for driving.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe said O'Riordan died from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

"There's no evidence that this was anything other than an accident," she said.

A service for O'Riordan was held at St Joseph's Church in Limerick, Ireland, in January. (Niall Carson/PA/Associated Press)

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts in sudden, violent or unexplained deaths. O'Riordan's inquest was held on what would have been her 47th birthday.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the 1990s with songs including Dream, Linger and Zombie.

O'Riordan had suffered physical and mental health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer's back problems. She had also spoken in interviews about being sexually abused as a child, her battles with depression and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Watch O'Riordan talk about performing on stage in 1995:

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, talks about performing on stage. 0:28

At the time of her death, she was in London for a recording session and was planning a tour.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that "for anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O'Riordan was the voice of a generation."

The other members of the Cranberries said in a statement Thursday that they "continue to struggle to come to terms with what happened."

"Dolores will live on eternally in her music," they said. "To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us."