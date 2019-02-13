Skip to Main Content
No remorse, Bill Cosby says, even if he sits in prison 10 years

No remorse, Bill Cosby says, even if he sits in prison 10 years

Bill Cosby says he 'will never have remorse' for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison, because he considers his conviction the work of "a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge."

Actor says he's a political prisoner akin to Martin Luther King Jr., Mahatma Gandhi

In a statement from prison, Bill Cosby says he 'will never have remorse' for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

Cosby's stance could lead him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term, since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Cosby's stance could lead him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term, since sex offenders often must show remorse to win parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.

Cosby in a statement calls himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife Camille during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

Cosby was convicted April 26, 2018, of drugging and molesting Toronto native and Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

