Woman regrets taking photo of former Cosby actor working at grocery checkout

The woman who took a photo of a former regular on The Cosby Show while he worked at a New Jersey grocery store says she's filled with regret over the uproar it caused.

Karma Lawrence tells NJ.com she shot the photo on impulse and meant no ill will toward Geoffrey Owens. She shuttered her social media accounts after the picture turned up on news sites, and she received a wave of negative responses.

Owens, 57, played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. The photo showed him at a register scanning items at a Clifton, N.J., Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag. But he no longer works there due to the unwanted attention he received.

Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Owens, saying there's no shame in being a working actor.

On Tuesday, Owens told ABC's Good Morning America that he did feel some people were trying to job shame him. But he stressed that "every job is worthwhile and valuable," adding that what's important is the honour of the working person and the dignity of the work.

"There is no job that's better than another," Owens said. "It may pay better. It may have better benefits. It may look better on paper. But it's not better. Every job is worthwhile."